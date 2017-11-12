Police Seize Cocaine and Firearm at Lowell, Massachusetts Home - NECN
Police Seize Cocaine and Firearm at Lowell, Massachusetts Home

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    processing...

    Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Lowell, Massachusetts home on Sunday, seizing 23 grams of cocaine, shotgun ammunition, and a sawed-off shotgun.

    Lowell Police detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Section and a SWAT Team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved with the bust at 18 Second Street.

    Detectives also seized items associated with the distribution and packaging of narcotics from the home.

    Charges are expected to be filed against the residents of the home.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 35 minutes ago

