Ten puppies from Puerto Rico that were brought to New Hampshire and Vermont last week are being checked for possible bacterial infections that could spread to humans.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the puppies were brought to an outdoor patio at Ramunto's Brick and Brew Pizzeria in Hanover on Nov. 9., where customers were able to interact with them.

Since coming to the area, five of the puppies fell ill and one tested positive for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can be transmitted from animals to humans and other pets.

"Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted from animals to people usually through direct contact with an infected animal’s urine, or contact with environments that have been contaminated by animal urine," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. "Individuals or pets who may have come into contact with these puppies should speak to their healthcare providers and veterinarians about whether antibiotics may be needed to prevent leptospirosis infection."

Authorities said patrons at Ramunto’s who did not interact with the puppies are not at risk for infection.

Early symptoms for leptospirosis include fever, flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal illness, which can be treated with antibiotics. Some infected with this disease could go on to develop more severe symptoms, such as liver and kidney failure, along with central nervous system infections such as meningitis.

Those that received one of the 10 puppies have already been contacted.

Leptospirosis infections are known to spike after flooding and natural disasters like hurricanes when humans and animals come into contact with contaminated water and soil.

Anyone with questions about leptospirosis can call the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.