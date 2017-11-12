A manhunt in Rhode Island ended in a highway shootout between a driver and police in which over 40 shots were fired.

The Colonel of Rhode Island State Police says the man who stole the police cruiser had his hands cuffed in front of his body because he was injured, and that is what allowed him to drive the car.

Investigators say a Rhode Island State Trooper left Donald Morgan in the back of a cruiser alone with the keys in the ignition.

"He somehow got out of the rear seat into the front of the crusier while he was cuffed and stole that crusier," said Col. Ann Assumpico.

It happened Thursday as Morgan was being driven to court.

WATCH: Police Show Footage of Deadly I-95 Shooting

Police released video of the scene after a wild police chase that ended with a shooting on I-95 in Providence, Rhode Island. Warning: Video may be too graphic for some viewers. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

The trooper pulled over on the highway to help out with a crash when Morgan made his escape.

"This trooper did follow the proper protocol."

Colonel Assumpico says most of her cruisers do not have barriers between the back and front seats.

More Footage of Fatal RI Shooting Released

Police released more video of the scene after a wild police chase that ended with a shooting on I-95 in Providence, Rhode Island. Warning: Video may be too graphic for some viewers. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

During the manhunt for Morgan, police were reportedly told he was hiding in the back of a white pickup truck.

Police tried to pull over a truck on the highway, but the driver kept going.

It turned into a highway shootout with officers firing more than 40 rounds.

Police Fired More Than 40 Shots at Pickup Truck

More than 40 rounds were fired by police into a white pickup truck, which had no weapons inside, during a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island, and the man who stole a state police cruiser, triggering the manhunt, is still on the run, according to police. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

The driver, Joseph Santos, was shot and killed.

Morgan was nowhere to be found.

Investigators say they arrested Morgan the next day at a home in Cumberland and he did not go without a fight.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police Shoot at Pickup Truck on I-95

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, shoot at a white pickup truck during an ongoing investigation into a stolen state police cruiser. Police say they later learned the people inside the white pickup truck were not connected to the stolen cruiser suspect. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting. No weapons were found inside. Warning: Video may be too graphic for some viewers. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

"A tazer was used. And there was a physical altercation."

Two other people at the home were arrested.

The Colonel says the trooper who had his car stolen is still on the job and not facing any disciplinary action.

Police-Involved Shooting on Providence Highway Leaves 1 Dead