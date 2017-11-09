Radio Talk Show Host Michael Felger Rants Over Death of Pitcher Roy Halladay - NECN
Radio Talk Show Host Michael Felger Rants Over Death of Pitcher Roy Halladay

    The cohost of a popular Boston talk show is facing criticism after a recent rant over the death of retired pitcher Roy Halladay.

    On Wednesday, Michael Felger, the cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show "Felger and Mazz" ranted for 12-minutes on Halladay, calling him a "moron" and "idiot" for flying a plane.

    Halladay died Tuesday and was a new pilot when his small plane crashed off the coast of Florida.

    Felger in part responded to the crash by saying, "He got what he deserved."

    Many listeners have called for Felger's removal from the show.

    NBC Boston reached out to both Felger and CBS Radio for comment but have not heard back.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

