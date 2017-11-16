Although rain is falling for most of New England today, Northern New England has seen snow stubbornly changing to rain, though the mountains from Vermont to New Hampshire and Maine will continue to see pockets of snow, particularly in the higher terrain.

Up to half a foot of higher summit snow is possible today into this evening, though most of Northern New England sees far less, and the remainder of the six-state region sees a fraction of an inch of rain falling periodically through the evening commute.

Overnight, drier and colder air returns slowly enough to avoid road icing in most communities, though snow showers will continue in the far North Country until dry and brisk air takes over entirely on Friday, holding high temperatures in the 40s and wind chill values in the 30s.

Enough dry air moves into New England to hold off our next round of rain until late day Saturday, and though some mountain snow is possible, the vast majority of us will see rain out of this one — ending as some mountain snow early Sunday morning while the rest of us see early morning rain shutting down and sunshine returning for much of the day with a brisk, active breeze.

Next week looks on par for this time of the year when it comes to temperature — highs in the 40s — and although the chance of rain or snow is relatively low the day before Thanksgiving, that’s one day we’re watching as a storm passes nearby.

Turkey Day and Black Friday both are looking fair and cool right now in the Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.