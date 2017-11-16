Recall Issued for Frozen Stop & Shop Corn

Stop & Shop has issued a recall for the store brand of frozen corn because of potential Listeria contamination. The recall is for 16-ounce packages of whole kernel sweet corn with the UPC code 68826700676.

Only products with a best by date of October 2019 are impacted, but the supermarket is recalling all packages out of an abundance of caution and said all date codes are pulled.

You might have found the corn in the frozen vegetable section, the end cap or the frozen first case.

Customers can return the corn for a full refund.

Stop & Shop has more than 400 stores in New England, New York and New Jersey.



