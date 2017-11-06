Record Warmth Expected on Showery Day

Today (Monday): Clouds to showers. Mild. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Monday Night: Clearing, chilly breeze. Lows around 40, 30s north. Tuesday: Chilly with sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Record warmth is expected for Monday as temperatures will reach the low 70s. The record high for the day in Boston is 73 degrees.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible throughout the afternoon. We are looking at a four or a five hour window for the rain.

Our warm stretch will come to an end by Tuesday. Between Tuesday and the following Wednesday, temperatures will range from the mid 40s to around 50 degrees during the day. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s. Boston has yet to drop below 40 degrees this season.

Showers are possible towards the end of the week but don't expect anything widespread. The weekend looks mainly dry, but we might see a sprinkle on Sunday. Shower chances return early the following week.