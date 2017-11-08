Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says he's feeling good while he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Remy, who turned 65 Wednesday, underwent surgery for lung cancer on June 26 — his fifth relapse. He began chemotherapy late in August before returning to NESN's broadcast booth for a few games in September.

On Tuesday night, Remy tweeted he is now moving on to radiation.

Remy, who was honored for spending 30 years broadcasting with the team over the summer, has provided color commentary during Red Sox games since 1988. Before that, he was a second baseman on the team from 1978 through 1984.

Top Sports Photos: Shalane Flanagan Wins NYC Marathon