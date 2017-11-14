Report: 2 Mass. Men Fatally Shot at Georgia Concert Venue

Authorities in Atlanta are investigating a deadly double shooting at a concert headlined by Dorchester native Cousin Stizz.

Two Massachusetts men were reportedly fatally shot at a concert venue in Atlanta, Georgia, Sunday night following an argument.

According to WXIA-TV, 21-year-old Worcester resident Ewell Ynoa, who was also from Florida, was fatally shot at the Masquerade Club's "Hell" venue in the Kenny's Alley section of Underground Atlanta.

The other victim has not been identified, but friends told WXIA-TV he was Massachusetts resident Giovan Diaz. His hometown is unknown.

Police say Ynoa and another man climbed up on stage during a Cousin Still concert. An argument ensued and a man in the audience drew a gun and shot both of them.

He then fired towards the crowd, injuring two other people, before attempting to flee. He was caught by security before he was able to escape.

Police are also seeking a person of interest in connection with the incident.

This person is sought as a person of interest following the shooting Sunday night.

Photo credit: Atlanta Police

The shooting remains under investigation.