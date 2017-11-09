1 Dead in Police-Involved Shooting in Providence - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Dead in Police-Involved Shooting in Providence

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A law enforcement source reportedly says at least one person was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting in downtown Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    A law enforcement source reportedly says at least one person was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting in downtown Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday

    According to WJAR-TV, the activity is apparently related to an earlier search for someone who stole a Rhode Island State Police cruiser.

    WJAR reported that police were concentrated in an area behind Providence Place and traffic was stopped on Interstate 95 north after multiple shots were fired.

    The suspect reportedly had been arrested at a crash scene in Providence when the suspect had somehow gotten into the police cruiser's driver seat and took off. The cruiser was later found near Potters Avenue in South Providence, and police then got a description of the suspect after the suspect had allegedly stolen a pickup truck, which started a police pursuit.

    Top News: President Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Thomas Peter/AP

    No additional information was immediately available.

    It's unclear if the suspect has been apprehended.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices