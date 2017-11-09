1 Dead in Police-Involved Shooting in Providence

A law enforcement source reportedly says at least one person was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting in downtown Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday

According to WJAR-TV, the activity is apparently related to an earlier search for someone who stole a Rhode Island State Police cruiser.

WJAR reported that police were concentrated in an area behind Providence Place and traffic was stopped on Interstate 95 north after multiple shots were fired.

The suspect reportedly had been arrested at a crash scene in Providence when the suspect had somehow gotten into the police cruiser's driver seat and took off. The cruiser was later found near Potters Avenue in South Providence, and police then got a description of the suspect after the suspect had allegedly stolen a pickup truck, which started a police pursuit.

No additional information was immediately available.

It's unclear if the suspect has been apprehended.