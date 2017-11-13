Search Continues for Suspect Who Carjacked Taxi at Gunpoint in Saugus - NECN
Search Continues for Suspect Who Carjacked Taxi at Gunpoint in Saugus

By Staff Reports

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    Police in Massachusetts continue to search for the man who they say carjacked a taxi driver at gunpoint in Saugus on Sunday night.

    Officers responded to the DICK'S Sporting Goods at the Square One Mall on Broadway just before 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a man had fled the store after allegedly shoplifting.

    At the same time, taxi driver Jose Antonio Grullon told NBC Boston a man initially asked him for a ride to DICK's Sporting Goods and told him to wait outside. When the man came running out with three jackets, Grullon said he knew something was wrong.

    Grullon said the man showed a gun and ripped him out of his seat. The suspect then took Grullon's Ford Fusion, his iPhone, and $450 in the glove compartment.

    A carjacking suspect is still on the run after stealing robbing a Dick's sporting goods and stealing a Taxi.

    (Published Monday, Nov. 13, 2017)

    "I want my car back," said a shaken Grullon.

    Grullon said he plans to take a few days off before heading back to work.

    "I got some injuries here. I feel good," he said.

    In the meantime, police are looking for a man in his 30s who was wearing a black jacket and cap.

    The suspect was last seen driving the taxi in the direction of Essex Street. The license plate number is 412C.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Saugus Police Department at 781-941-1199.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

