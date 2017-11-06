Search Resumes in Ipswich, Massachusetts for Man Missing Since Friday - NECN
NECN
Search Resumes in Ipswich, Massachusetts for Man Missing Since Friday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    Massachusetts State Police

    Officials are resuming their search Monday morning for a missing man in Ipswich, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    Mark Porter was last seen Friday, Nov. 3, in the area of Willowdale State Forest, in Ipswich. The 54-year-old was possibly riding his mountain bike, which is a Specialized brand bike.

    Porter is described as a white male, 6-foot 3-inches, with short "crew cut" brown hair, blue eyes, and an athletic build. There is no clothing description available.

    If you have any information, you're asked to contact Trooper Schumaker at the State Police Newbury barracks at 978-462-7478.

    Published 4 hours ago

