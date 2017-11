Overnight fire at a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts displaced several families. The 3-alarm fire was at a house on Sagamore Avenue.

Several Families Displaced by House Fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts

Several families are without a home after an overnight fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The fire, that reached three alarms, happened at a triple decker house on Sagamore Avenue.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor.

Eight adults and two children were evacuated, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.