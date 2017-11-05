Shrewsbury Police Seek Public Help Finding a 69-Year-Old Man - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Shrewsbury Police Seek Public Help Finding a 69-Year-Old Man

David Lajoie suffers from dementia and was last seen on Saturday night.

By Sarah Betancourt

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shrewsbury Police Seek Public Help Finding a 69-Year-Old Man

    The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking public help to locate a missing man who is suffering from dementia.

    David Lajoie, 69, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. There was one confirmed sighting of Lajoie on Saturday at 7p.m. on Franklin Street in Worcester, where he was on foot.

    The Commonwealth Fusion Center put out an alert statewide to law enforcement in hopes of locating Lajoie. Lajoie is a bald white male, 5’11, 170-180 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown “Carhartt” baseball hat, an orange flannel shirt, a black vest, and blue jeans.

    If you have information on Lajoie's whereabouts, call the Shrewsbury Police at 508-845-1212.

    Published 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices