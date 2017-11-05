Shrewsbury Police Seek Public Help Finding a 69-Year-Old Man

The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking public help to locate a missing man who is suffering from dementia.

David Lajoie, 69, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. There was one confirmed sighting of Lajoie on Saturday at 7p.m. on Franklin Street in Worcester, where he was on foot.

The Commonwealth Fusion Center put out an alert statewide to law enforcement in hopes of locating Lajoie. Lajoie is a bald white male, 5’11, 170-180 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown “Carhartt” baseball hat, an orange flannel shirt, a black vest, and blue jeans.

If you have information on Lajoie's whereabouts, call the Shrewsbury Police at 508-845-1212.