Shrewsbury Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

Officials looking for driver who hit and killed Alma Cico, 59, in Shrewsbury, Massaschusetts on Monday afternoon.

Authorities are still looking for the driver who hit and killed a Massachusetts woman on Monday afternoon.

Alma Cico, 59, of Shrewsbury, was walking through the intersection at Grafton Street and Municipal Drive in the pouring rain when she was hit by a driver who left the scene, according to police.



Cico was treated by paramedics and first responders at the scene, but was pronounced dead at UMass Medical Center.

Neighbors are calling Cico's death a tragedy.

"Everyone here is very close in the neighborhood," Frank Laccetti said. "When something bad happens to one of us, we all feel bad, sad for it."

The description of the suspect vehicle is a light gray/silver pick-up truck with an extended cab or 4 door and black rims. The suspect vehicle was also reported to have a dent in the upper right hand side of the tailgate.

"Hopefully if this person has a conscience and knows they did it, that they turn themselves into police and cooperate with us," Shrewsbury Police Sgt. Alfred Pratt said.

Anybody with information regarding this case should call Shrewsbury police at 508-845-1212.