Snow Showers North, Skies Mostly Clear South

A few spots along the Canadian border and along the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont with start off with some snow showers for our Friday morning as Thursday’s system pushes off to our northeast. In southern New England, skies will be mostly clear for Friday morning’s commute, meaning plenty of sunshine, but a cooler start with temperatures into the lower 30s to upper 20s.

For Friday afternoon, under a blanket of sunshine, high temperatures will be into the upper 30s north, mid to upper 40s south, but it will feel slightly cooler than the air temperatures with a slight wind chill as winds will be out of the northwest at 10-25 mph.

We see a brief break in the active weather pattern for Friday, but by Saturday mid-afternoon, we’ll see rain sliding in from the west. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees Saturday as a warm front slides in along with the showers, but overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep in.

The cold front will not clear the area until late morning Sunday, so even though the high temperature for Sunday reads as the upper 40s, that will likely be observed in the morning hours and then temperatures fall into the afternoon back into the lower 40s to 30s as a wintry mix is possible into northern New England by the afternoon.

By Sunday evening, the showers will have cleared out of southern New England, but lingering showers will remain in far northern Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire by the Canadian border.

As we start off the shortened work week for most as we get closer and closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday will likely be the coolest day with highs near 40 under plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be into the mid to upper 40s with a chance for a clipper system to slide in from the Midwest that could bring a few flurries to northern New England Wednesday and a few rain showers along the coastline Wednesday.

Cooler air slides in by Thanksgiving across New England with highs into the lower 40s south, near 40 north.

For Black Friday and the following weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s with a chance for showers, but we’ll keep an eye as we get closer.