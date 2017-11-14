Southie Business Owner Steps Up to Solve Package Theft

One local business owner says packages are often being stolen in Boston’s South End, so she’s decided to step in and help with a creative solution. She’s opened her business to package deliveries, where people can safely pick up their goods.

With the holiday shopping season upon us, a business owner in South Boston is taking it upon herself to try and keep her neighbors packages from getting stolen.

Jillian Hanley-Guido owns the Hanley Agency Allstate Insurance on Emerson Street in South Boston. She’s heard many times about instances of theft and wanted to do something about it.

She had already offered her office up to friends and family looking to get packages delivered in the past and decided to open it up to the entire Southie community this season.

"I just figured we’re here, Monday through Friday, we might as well open the doors to have people send their stuff here," Hanley-Guido said.

She posted her offer on a neighborhood Facebook group Friday and it has since received nearly 500 likes. Her inbox has started to fill up and the packages have started to show up. There is also a sign on her business letting neighbors know about the free service.

"I mean it’s important to give back," Hanley-Guido said. "It’s the holiday season. It’s really just a little extra work, but not anything that we can’t handle here. We’re happy to do it."

The delivery address is 135 Emerson St., South Boston, MA 02127. The office is staffed Monday through Friday during regular business hours to accept and sign for packages.

Hanley-Guido said anyone looking to take her up on her offer should notify her beforehand that a package is on the way to the office. She will ask for identification when someone comes to pick it up. The Hanley Agency can be reached at 617-500-4350 and thehanleyagency@allstate.com.