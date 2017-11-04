NBC Boston's food and drink news from around the Boston area, including restaurant openings and closings. For more details, go to NBCBoston.com/hubtoday .

The newest Wegmans location in Massachusetts will open its doors on Sunday in Medford.

The store, at the former Meadow Glen Mall, is located at 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway.

Store manager Kevin Russell told the Boston Globe, the location has two features not found in any other Wegmans in Massachusetts — a Burger Bar and Pizza Shop.

"The Burger Bar is a family-friendly in-store restaurant counter, serving burgers and sandwiches, salads, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass," Russell said in a statement to the Globe. "The Pizza Shop here offers made-to-order pizzas baked in a custom rotating brick hearth oven, along with Sicilian-style pizza by the slice."

In addition to the Burger Bar and Pizza Shop, the store will also have a large selection of prepared food for dine-in or take-out, a sub shop, and a cafe serving coffee and tea.

The store also a beer, wine, and spirits section.

The 120,000 square-foot store is the chain's fifth in Massachusetts. Another store is scheduled to open at the Natick Mall in spring 2018.