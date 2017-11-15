Sun Makes Welcome Return Ahead of Unsettled Pattern

New England is entering a pattern of oscillating weather over the next several days — nice one day unsettled the next — as a series of fast-moving disturbances traverse the northern tier of the United States and cross our region.

We start with a fair weather day today with the sun making a welcome return. And although high temperatures will hold in the 40s, most of New England at least sees a brighter day.

Rain over the Great Lakes is moving east, and thickening clouds overnight will deliver showers, overspreading New England from west to east, mid to late Thursday morning.

Though early commuters in Eastern New England will probably skate through without raindrops, the midday, afternoon and evening will feature wet roads with some big puddles as embedded downpours move through with a rumble of thunder possible as well.

In our on-again-off-again pattern, Friday looks dry and brisk with sunshine (though some snow will fly in Northern Maine) before another round of rain arrives Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Drier and brisk conditions take over again by midday Sunday onward, and next week looks like fewer disturbances will impact New England, though cool air dominates in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day. We’ll watch nearby disturbances Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday.