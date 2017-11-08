Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Major Backup on Interstate 95 - NECN
Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Major Backup on Interstate 95

    A tractor-trailer crash caused major delays on Interstate 95 south in Peabody, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    The crash happened prior to exit 45, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation Officials.

    MassDOT communications spokesperson Patrick Marvin tweeted that all northbound lanes were closed and only the breakdown lane was open for travel due to the crash.

    Drivers were being advised to seek alternate routes.

    It's unclear if there were any injuries.


    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
