Temps Take a Plunge Tonight; Freeze Warnings Issued

Temperatures take a plunge yet again tonight under a starlit sky. Freeze warnings have been issued for southern coastal areas that have escaped a deep freeze up until now – with lows below freezing, mainly near 30 or even into the 20s.

Thursday brings slight moderation as most of us will make a run at 50 degrees ahead of a powerful cold front that will deliver a round of Thursday evening and night snow squalls to Northern New England, and a rain squall for the rest of us. The snow squalls in the North Country will drop 1-3 inches of snow on snowmobile trails in the far north – not enough to fire up the engines but enough to ring the starting bell, at least, and will make some roads slick overnight into early Friday morning.

All of New England feels the impact of the cold front by Friday – highs only in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s most of the day. Equally cold air persists Saturday but with less wind, but, both Friday and Saturday will likely break some record cold high temperatures.

Sunday brings some sun and clouds with highs into the 40s and a returning chance of showers to start off the next work week before a slight warm-up back into the low 50s by next Thursday.