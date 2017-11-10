Three people were shot at a Milford, Massachusetts apartment complex on Friday night during a domestic dispute.

The Milford Police Department responded to shots fired at the Oak Ridge apartment complex in Pleasant Circle. When they arrived, three people, including a father and a son--were wounded.

One shooter was a 40-year-old male, who was hit in the finger. He was later arrested.

His father, age 67, was hit in the foot by another shot. The final man, age 27, was hit in the head and taken to Worcester Medical Center by helicopter, according to Tom O'Loughlin, chief of the Milford Police Department. There is no danger to the public.

All three were in the same apartment and knew each other. Police are on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.