Truck Collides With Train in New Hampshire

A pickup truck driver had minor injuries after being involved in a crash with a train in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened around 5 p.m. in East Kingston on Depot Road, along Route 107, near the town's fire department.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose name was not released, had minor injuries in the crash, the sheriff's department said.

A photo of the scene shows massive damage to the pick up truck, which appeared to have parts of it crushed undernearth the wheels of the train.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.