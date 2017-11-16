2 Attempted Abductions Reported at Conn. School Bus Stop

Hartford police are investigating two attempted abductions that happened during bus drop-offs. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Police said the two separate incidents happened in the area of Kennelly School and each occurrence involved a similar suspect description.

A man operating a gray four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL, with tinted windows followed young girls between the ages of 10 and 13 before attempting to lure them into his vehicle, Hartford police said.

The first incident happened on Sept. 22 around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street, while the second occurrence happened on Nov. 14 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Extra attention is being requested for the surrounding area of Kennelley School, especially during dismissal.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the car described is asked to call Harford Police.