Two City Councilors Running for Mayor in Newton

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    City Councilor Ruthanne Fuller and City Council President Scott Lennon are vying to succeed outgoing Mayor Setti Warren.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Voters in Newton, Massachusetts head to the polls Tuesday to decide between two city councilors.

    City Councilor Ruthanne Fuller and City Council President Scott Lennon are vying to succeed outgoing Mayor Setti Warren, who is running for governor.

    Fuller and Lennon agree on most issues but recently clashed over the topics of gender and class.

    Fuller, a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Business School, and her husband Joe have lived in Newton almost 25 years and have three sons: Mark, Chris, and David. 

    Lennon, a graduate of Merrimack College, resides in Newton with his wife Wendy and daughter Jenna.

    Polls close at 8 p.m.

