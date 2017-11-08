Vandals Topple Headstones, Destroy Statue at Cemetery

At least seven headstones were knocked over at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown, Mass.The destroyed statue belonging to Marist Missionary Sisters was pushed from its base as well and shattered on the ground.

Police in Massachusetts are trying to track down the suspects who toppled several gravestones and destroyed a statue at a cemetery.

The vandalism happened at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown, where at least seven headstones were knocked over and a statue belonging to Marist Missionary Sisters was pushed from its base, shattering on the ground.

Two police officers NBC Boston spoke with Wednesday morning said they have family buried at the cemetery.

"We feel that it's definitely intentional, malicious," Lt. James O'Connor, Jr. said. "It's very disturbing."

Bob Fiore, whose relatives are buried at St. Patrick's Cemetery, said the damage "is just awful."

Investigators are trying to gather as much evidence and possibly fingerprints from the stones.

Police are not sure when it happened. They are looking for the public's help on trying to track the vandals down.

Fiore, who comes to the cemetery every day to visit his family buried at the cemetery, has an idea about who might be responsible.

"I'm speculating, but it has to be kids," said Fiore. "No adult in their right mind would do that."

The cemetery is owned by the archdiocese of Boston, which said it was grateful for the quick actions of police. The archdiocese said it plans to replace the statue and fix the graves once the investigation is finished.