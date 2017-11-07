Man Shot Near Boston Symphony Hall Dies From Injuries

Boston Police believe a shooting that left one man in critical condition near Symphony Hall Monday night was gang-related.

A man is dead one day after being shot as the vehicle he was driving was rammed near Boston Symphony Hall, police confirmed Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot on Massachusetts Avenue while driving a white SUV Monday night. Police said a dark SUV crashed into his vehicle, causing it to smash into a parked car.

The driver of the white vehicle was found inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. Police announced Tuesday that he had died from his injuries.

"I just saw the white car swerve and hit the parked black car," said one witness who did not want to be named. "I was pretty shaken for a moment and I then I saw a crowd of people than the EMS, cops responded."

The victim, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said, is known to the department. Evans said the two vehicles were "going at it, ramming each other" before the victim crashed near 333 Mass. Ave.

Evans also said that the shooting is likely gang-related.

"It's troubling, we try our hardest to prevent this stuff, but unfortunately when we have people that have a turf war run into each other it can happen anywhere, and that is why it took place up here," Evans said.

The Commissioner said he did not know whether anyone in the parked car was injured, but Boston EMS told NBC Boston earlier a second victim had been transported with injuries from the crash.

Police are looking for a dark SUV, but Evans expected more details after reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS.

