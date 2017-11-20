One person was shot and killed in Goffstown, New Hampshire Sunday evening.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has identified the victim who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown.

Eighteen-year-old Ian Jewell of Manchester was found suffering from gunshot wounds by police around 4:20 p.m. at the Ace Hardware Store's parking lot on Depot Street.

Jewell was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine Jewell's exact cause and manner of death.

Shooting in Goffstown, New Hampshire

Police are blocking traffic from entering the town of Goffstown, New Hampshire while they search for a shooting suspect in the area. (Published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017)

The AG's office is calling Jewell's death "suspicious" but says there doesn't appear to be any danger to the public.

The Union Leader lists Jewell as an honor student at Manchester Memorial High School. He was also a member of the track and field team.

Following the shooting, local police had said they were searching for a suspect near the hardware store.

The AG's office said all parties involved in the incident have been located. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.