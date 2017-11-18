Victim Identified in Fatal Cambridge Shooting

A man has died after being shot in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The victim of Thursday's fatal shooting in Cambridge was identified by police on Saturday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard confirmed that the victim is 28-year-old Malachi Mims.

Mims was shot in the area of Tremont and Hampshire streets around 7:30 p.m. A dark sedan was reported to have fled the area.

Mims, at the time identified only as a male in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

"This is not a crime-ridden area at all," said Cambridge Police Deputy Superintendent Jack Albert. "If you sit here long enough, you'll see all the people that walk through this neighborhood. It's very quiet. Very busy, lots of traffic."

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.