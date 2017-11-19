Wet, Windy, and Mild to Start

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

There could be a line of thunderstorms that mixes down strong wind gusts early on Sunday. If we do see this line of convection materialize, there could be wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

The greatest probability of seeing 60 MPH gusts would be in extreme southeast Massachusetts, southern Rhode Island, and southeast Connecticut.

Even after the line of downpours moves east, winds will stay gusty. We will see the wind change from the south to the northwest. Forty MPH wind gusts are possible through sunset Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look dry and chilly.

There is a system moving in by Wednesday.

Temperatures will moderate enough so we see rain and not snow. We need to keep an eye on this storm since Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Once the storm system departs, temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s during the day and overnight lows will drop into the 20s.



