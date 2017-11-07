Police Find Missing 81-Year-Old Woman - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Find Missing 81-Year-Old Woman

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 Holiday Party Hacks 

    A Massachusetts woman reported missing Tuesday morning has been found.

    Wilmington police say 81-year-old Joyce Wise, who lives in an assisted living facility, was found later that same afternoon.

    Authorities had previously said Wise was last seen at Mobile on the Run in Wilmington, and that she did not have Alzheimers or any conditions that they were aware of, that it was unlike her to wander off.

    Wise, approximately 5'4, had been last seen wearing a plaid jacket with red lined hood, dark pants, and carrying a handbag.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices