Police Find Missing 81-Year-Old Woman

A Massachusetts woman reported missing Tuesday morning has been found.

Wilmington police say 81-year-old Joyce Wise, who lives in an assisted living facility, was found later that same afternoon.

Authorities had previously said Wise was last seen at Mobile on the Run in Wilmington, and that she did not have Alzheimers or any conditions that they were aware of, that it was unlike her to wander off.

Wise, approximately 5'4, had been last seen wearing a plaid jacket with red lined hood, dark pants, and carrying a handbag.