Man Accused of Stalking High School Wrestlers - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of Stalking High School Wrestlers

By Susan Tran

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in Wincham, New Hampshire, are warning parents that a stalker is allegedly targeting high school athletes on social media.

    (Published 40 minutes ago)

    A New Hampshire man is accused of using social media to target high school athletes and trying to get them to send him photos.

    Windham police say 36-year-old Robert Slye of Danville pretended to be a woman named Nicole Grace Smith on Facebook. Slye allegedly asked boys on the Windham High School wrestling team to send him photos.

    Slye, police say, has a criminal history of stalking boys and girls, dating back to 2000, often using social media and focusing on young wrestlers.

    The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athlete Association is so concerned about Slye's alleged behavior that they sent a safety alert to all 378 of its member schools.

    Top News: Protesters Demand Protections for Young Immigrants

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Police say the case is an example of why parents need to remind kids about the dangers lurking online.

    NBC Boston went to Slye's Danville home, where he said he had no comment on the allegations.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices