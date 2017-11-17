Winter Chill Sweeps Across New England

Brand new, cool autumn air is sweeping across New England, and the changing air is evidenced by a whipping wind from the northwest today — gusting to 40 mph at times.

While actual temperatures reach 45-50 degrees this afternoon beneath sun for many, the wind chill will hold in the 30s at the warmest time of the day, meaning we want to dress for an early winter chill. The wind quiets overnight and a mostly clear sky with our new, cool air will help temperatures to fall into the 20s for the vast majority of New England.

You can imagine increasing clouds after limited morning sun on Saturday will slow any temperature climb from a chilly start, but a developing southerly wind will assist, and high temperatures should eventually reach the 50s near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, and 40s for many farther north.

Although milder air slowly filters north into New England, enough cold air may linger in the mountains so developing late day and evening showers will start as some high terrain snowflakes before nearly all of the six-state region sees rain, steady and heavy at times, overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A mild wind and raindrops Sunday morning will depart as the wind shifts sharply during late morning, sweeping rain out to sea, allowing for emerging sun, but cutting temperatures by nearly 20 degrees from morning to afternoon, falling from the 50s to the 30s!

Cool weather is anticipated almost all of next week and our exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast shows a good holiday weekend with two exceptions we’ll watch: a chance of rain Wednesday and again by Sunday.