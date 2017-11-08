Woman Charged With Cooking Roommate's Ferret in Oven - NECN
Woman Charged With Cooking Roommate's Ferret in Oven

By Marc Fortier

    Manchester Police
    Ivana Clifford, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire.

    A New Hampshire woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after she allegedly cooked her roommate's pet ferret in the oven.

    Manchester police said they were called to an apartment on Lowell Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke in the building. The call originated from smoke caused by a burnt item located inside an oven.

    Firefighters cleared the building and found a dead ferret inside the oven.

    The two people who rent the apartment told police about a female roommate who had already vacated the apartment.

    Police were able to locate and arrest Ivana Clifford, 26, of Manchester, outside the apartment building after speaking with the owners of the expired ferret. She is charged with one count of animal cruelty.

    Clifford is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

