A woman and a young boy were struck by a vehicle Monday evening in front of a pizza shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Haverhill Police confirm a man and a woman were crossing the road with a male toddler near Athens Pizza on River St. when the woman and the child were struck.

The child was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries to her hand.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

River Street was closed in one direction as state and local police investigating the crash worked to reconstruct it.