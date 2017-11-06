Woman, Toddler Struck by Vehicle in Front of Pizza Shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman, Toddler Struck by Vehicle in Front of Pizza Shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 Holiday Party Hacks 
    File

    A woman and a young boy were struck by a vehicle Monday evening in front of a pizza shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    Haverhill Police confirm a man and a woman were crossing the road with a male toddler near Athens Pizza on River St. when the woman and the child were struck.

    The child was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries to her hand.

    The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

    Top News: iPhone X Makes Debut in Stores

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

    River Street was closed in one direction as state and local police investigating the crash worked to reconstruct it.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices