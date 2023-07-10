Oshae Brissett's mindset should make him a great fit for Celtics

The front end of the Boston Celtics' roster is loaded with talent, but if they want to make another deep playoff run, they'll need the back end to deliver when called upon despite inconsistent playing time.

Oshae Brissett seems fully on board with that plan.

The 25-year-old wing, who signed a two-year contract with the Celtics at the start of free agency, plans to fully embrace a "team over self" mindset with Boston this season.

"I have no ego," Brissett told reporters in Las Vegas this weekend while watching his new team in action at the 2023 NBA Summer League. "I have nothing to prove, really. I just want to go win. Anything they want me to do, I’ll do it."

We wouldn't blame Brissett for seeking a larger role: His playing time in Indiana dipped in each of the previous three seasons, as he averaged just 16.7 minutes per game coming off the bench for the Pacers last season. Brissett's production suffered as a result of his inconsistent playing time, with his points per game (9.1 to 6.1) and 3-point percentage (35 percent to 31 percent) both falling off from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

But after three seasons in Indiana, Brissett seems excited about playing for a legitimate NBA title contender and contributing in whatever way possible.

"Getting a call from an organization like this really let me know they appreciate me and respect me as a player," Brissett added. "It feels like a great relationship I can build with them."

Brissett's teammates made him feel welcome from the jump, with Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Derrick White all reaching out to the 6-foot-7 forward shortly after he signed with the Celtics. After watching Brissett drill six 3-pointers against them in a February 2022 Pacers win over Boston, they clearly understand that he can help them reach their ultimate goal.

"The day it all came out JT texted me, Al, Derrick White... even that goes to show the close-knit relationship it is over there."



Oshae Brissett talks joining the #Celtics and the big game he had against the C's in 2022 pic.twitter.com/CwXs85mbP3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 10, 2023

"On a random night, I feel like I’ll be able to go off or have a good game just because of how random we do play," Brissett noted.

Brissett may not singlehandedly fill the shoes of Grant Williams, who landed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks after averaging nearly 10 points per game in Boston last season. But Brissett can contribute to winning by playing a similar role of providing toughness and energy off the bench while stretching the floor as a capable 3-point shooter.

The Celtics likely are done making significant moves this offseason after adding Kristaps Porzingis and dealing away Marcus Smart, but with about $7 million in available cap space, they should look to add another "ego-free" role player like Brissett to bolster their second unit.