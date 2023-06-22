Patriots Camp

Patriots announce training camp, joint practice dates

The Patriots will return to the practice field on July 26.

By Justin Leger

Mark your calendars, New England Patriots fans.

The Pats on Thursday released the dates for the start of training camp. Veteran players will report on Tuesday, July 25 and the team will conduct its first practice Wednesday, July 26 on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. 

There will also be open practices on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. New England's fourth open practice will be held on either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30.

All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend. Practice times and dates will be updated once confirmed by the team on the Patriots training camp website, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps.

The Patriots also announced the dates for their joint practices with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. The first sessions are at Green Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 ahead of the preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Joint practices with the Titans will be held in Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23 prior to the Patriots' preseason finale at Nissan Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.

