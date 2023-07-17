Patriots' Madden 24 ratings show glaring weakness at WR

One day after the New England Patriots lost out on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, EA Sports rubbed salt in the wound with its "Madden 24" wide receiver ratings.

Hopkins, who signed a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, ranks as the seventh-best wideout in the upcoming video game with a 93 overall rating. Meanwhile, no Patriots receivers rank within the top 30 at the position.

Newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest-rated Pats wideout in "Madden 24" with an 82 overall rating. The 26-year-old is the No. 40 ranked receiver in the game.

DeVante Parker is next on the list for New England with an 80 overall rating. From there, it's Kendrick Bourne (77 overall), Tyquan Thornton (70), Demario Douglas (67), then Kayshon Boutte and Tre Nixon (66).

You can view all of the Madden 24 player ratings here.

The low ratings for the Patriots' wide receiver group don't come as a surprise. The position has been a glaring need since Mac Jones took over at quarterback in 2021. Bill Belichick and Co. showed interest in giving Jones an elite option by hosting Hopkins for a free-agent visit in June, but the five-time Pro Bowler chose to play for Tennessee instead.

EA Sports also unveiled the "Madden 24" ratings for safeties. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger earned an 86 overall rating, which ranked 16th at the position. He was followed by Jabril Peppers (83), Adrian Phillips (81), Cody Davis (68), Joshuah Bledsoe (65), Brad Hawkins (63), and Brenden Schooler (62).

"Madden 24" player ratings for other positional groups will be unveiled throughout the week.