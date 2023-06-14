Patriots played paintball as team-building activity after canceled camp practice

The New England Patriots canceled Day 3 of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and instead got together for a team-building activity.

This is not an uncommon occurrence at this stage of the offseason. It's important to build chemistry off the field and get to know your teammates, especially players who are new to the team.

What did the Patriots decide to do?

Well, according to Jack Jones' Instagram page, it looks like they played paintball in Maynard, Mass.

Paintball is a fun activity that requires teamwork, good communication and focus.

After Wednesday, the Patriots will have a little more than a month off until training camp starts in late July.