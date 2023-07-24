Patriots sign former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot

The New England Patriots are rounding out their roster with training camp set to begin this week.

Former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot signed with the Patriots after working out with the team on Monday. New England still has one open spot on its 90-man roster.

Fagot, 25, was a team captain and two-time All-AAC selection during his four years with the Midshipmen. In 47 career games at Navy, the 6-foot-3, 238-pounder recorded 282 total tackles (35.5 tackles for loss) and 9.5 sacks.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fagot originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie free agent in May 2022. He was released just before the season on Aug. 23.

Six other players worked out for the Patriots on Monday, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed: wide receivers Jalen Hurd and Darion Chafin, defensive tackles Bruce Hector, Aaron Crawford and Khalil Davis, and quarterback Matt McKay.

Patriots training camp practices are scheduled to begin Wednesday in Foxboro.