Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide

Protestors gathered Friday night following the release of video footage by the Memphis Police Department showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier in January.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign reading “Abolish the Police” during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, on Jan. 27, 2023.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold signs as they rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Chicago, on Jan. 27, 2023.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 27, 2023.
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters block traffic as they rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 27, 2023.
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters block traffic as they rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 27, 2023.
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, Jan. 27, 2023.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A protester draws a sign in front of a police car during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A security guard looks out of a window as protesters project an image of Tyre Nichols during rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2023.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A member of the DC Safety Squad assists as demonstrators protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A demonstrator participates in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Police standby as demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols near the White House on Jan. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.

