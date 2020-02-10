New Hampshire voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to cast their ballots in the first-in-the-nation primary.

The results of this year's primary have taken on added importance in the wake of the confusion following last week's Iowa caucuses.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's vote:

How Does It Work?

Unlike the Iowa caucuses, voters in New Hampshire cast ballots in the traditional manner, by going to the polls and filling out a ballot.

While there have been issues in the past with some polling places running out of ballots, typically the results are in much earlier in the evening than in Iowa.

Who's on the Ballot?

Candidates must file with the New Hampshire Secretary of State in order for their name to appear on the ballot, so Michael Bloomberg, for example, will not appear on this year's New Hampshire primary ballot, although you can still write him in.

Other candidates who had already filed to be on the ballot but have since dropped out, like Cory Booker, will still appear on the ballot.

There will also be many names you've never heard of on the ballot, since all it takes is a $1,000 filing fee.

Click here to see a sample Democratic ballot, and click here to see the Republican ballot.

The presidential contest is the only one on the ballot on Tuesday. Town and school races are typically held in the spring, and primaries for state and federal races are held in September.

Is It Too Late to Learn More About the Candidates?

Never! We've been archiving candidate speeches from the renowned Politics & Eggs series at Saint Anselm College throughout the run-up to this year's primary.

If you missed out and want to hear what a particular candidate had to say, you can find all of those speeches by clicking here.

Is There Still Time to See the Candidates in Person?

Of course! Most of the candidates have events scheduled on Monday and Tuesday across New Hampshire, including numerous primary night rallies and parties.

Check out our 2020 New Hampshire Primary Candidate Tracker to find out exactly where and when they have stops planned.

Where and When Do I Vote?

Polls open at varying hours depending on where you live. Some open as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday, while others don't open until 11 a.m. Most polls close at 7 p.m., but some municipalities keep the polls open until 8 p.m.

Dixville Notch is one notable exception. It is traditionally the first New Hampshire community to vote and casts its ballots at midnight on the day of the primary.

Click here for a full list of local polling places and times.

If you're registered in either party, you can only vote on that ballot. If you are an undeclared voter, you can choose either ballot. If you haven't registered, you can still register at the polls on primary day.

Be sure to bring a valid photo ID with you when you go to vote. If you don't have one, you'll have to sign an affidavit before you'll be allowed to take a ballot.

Who Do I Call If I Run Into Any Issues?

You can call the Secretary of State's office at (603) 271-3242 with any questions.

The Attorney General's office will also be running an election day hotline from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. You can call 1-866-VOTER03 or email electionlaw@doj.nh.gov with questions or concerns.