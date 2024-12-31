2024 in review: An impactful year on the political beat

2024 was filled with some incredible political headlines in Boston and beyond. A presidential election, a migrant housing crisis, and federal charges against a Boston city councilor all come to mind in what was an impactful year on the political beat.

Our recap starts in the frozen tundra of Des Moines, Iowa, where former President Donald Trump won the Hawkeye state during the Republican caucuses. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida came in second. We sat down with DeSantis in New Hampshire where he tried for another win, but within days he called it a campaign as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took over second place in polling.

On the Democratic sign, President Joe Biden remained off the New Hampshire ballot, trying to move South Carolina higher in the primary process.

Challengers like Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips tried to capitalize on the commander-in-chief’s absence, but Biden would ultimately win through a write-in campaign. Trump took the Granite State for the GOP, though Haley vowed to fight on.

Her bid for the presidency would come to a close the following Super Tuesday.

The end of primary season brought the focus onto critical stories in the Bay State, including the amount of money being spent on the state’s Emergency Assistance shelter programs, which were heavily strained by a record number of migrants arriving in the commonwealth. The issue persists as Gov. Maura Healey and state legislators float ways to rework the system.

But the assassination attempt on Trump would be the catalyst for a chaotic and consequential summer, with Biden dropping out of the race. That would leave Vice President Kamala Harris challenging Trump as we entered fall and the final run-up to Election Night itself.

A year of national headlines ended with federal theft and wire fraud charges against Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, tied to an alleged kickback scheme.

Many of these stories will carry over into 2025, starting with now President-elect Trump’s inauguration on January 20.