MAP: See how Mass., NH voted where you live

Kamala Harris won Massachusetts and New Hampshire in Tuesday's election, NBC News projected, but the vote totals show some areas where the overall victor, Donald Trump, won in each state.

With votes still being counted Tuesday morning, Trump was ahead in Bristol County, Massachusetts — In 2016, when Trump last won the presidency, Hillary Clinton won every county.

Massachusetts overall was not competitive, with Harris running up large margins in Boston's Suffolk County and other places. The states' five ballot questions were the more competitive races.

In New Hampshire, which had tallied most votes by 7:30 a.m., Trump won a handful of counties, but the vote was fairly close across all of them.

Trump's best performance in Massachusetts was in Acushnet as of 7:30 a.m., according to NBC News, with more than 70% of the vote. He also pulled in more than 60% of the vote in another Bristol County town, Berkley, as well as Blandford in Hampden County.

