Decision 2024

MAP: See how Mass., NH voted where you live

Use the map below to explore how your county voted, with Trump ahead in Bristol County as of 7:30 a.m.

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kamala Harris won Massachusetts and New Hampshire in Tuesday's election, NBC News projected, but the vote totals show some areas where the overall victor, Donald Trump, won in each state.

With votes still being counted Tuesday morning, Trump was ahead in Bristol County, Massachusetts — In 2016, when Trump last won the presidency, Hillary Clinton won every county.

Massachusetts overall was not competitive, with Harris running up large margins in Boston's Suffolk County and other places. The states' five ballot questions were the more competitive races.

In New Hampshire, which had tallied most votes by 7:30 a.m., Trump won a handful of counties, but the vote was fairly close across all of them.

Use the map below to explore how your county voted. Click on it to reveal its individual vote totals and how much of the total vote has been counted.

Trump's best performance in Massachusetts was in Acushnet as of 7:30 a.m., according to NBC News, with more than 70% of the vote. He also pulled in more than 60% of the vote in another Bristol County town, Berkley, as well as Blandford in Hampden County.

Former President Donald Trump won a second term in the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a race that showed concerns over the economy edged out ones over reproductive rights and democratic norms. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

More on Election Night 2024

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

2024 Mass. ballot question results: MCAS, minimum wage and more

Decision 2024 Nov 5

Live updates: Ayotte declares victory in NH, Harris wins Mass., RI, CT & Vermont

Decision 2024 16 hours ago

NBC News Exit Poll: Voters express deep concern about America's democracy and economy

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024MassachusettsNew Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us