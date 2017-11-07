Trump comments on Texas shooting: 'New laws would not have prevented killings, might have prevented armed men from chasing down suspect.' Scott McGrew reports.

One of the members of the Trump campaign to come under scrutiny of the Russia election interference investigation, volunteer Carter Page, testified to a House committee that he sought permission from senior campaign officials for a July 2016 trip to Moscow, NBC News reported.

Page had previously said he made the trip in a private capacity, unrelated to the Trump campaign. But last week, Page testified to the House Intelligence Committee that he reported to Trump officials about the trip when he returned.

"Page — after being presented with an email he sent to his campaign supervisors, and which he did not disclose to the committee prior to the interview and despite a subpoena from the Committee — detailed his meetings with Russian government officials and others, and said that they provided him with insights and outreach that he was interested in sharing with the campaign," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement.

Page admitted he met with Russian officials and discussed the U.S. election "in general terms." He said he told special counsel Robert Mueller, who is charge of the federal investigation, that he intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Trump Shifts From Aggressor to Negotiator on North Korea