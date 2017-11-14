Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Friday made a shocking admission: In a video posted on social media, she said she had been sexually assaulted as a young Capitol Hill aide and has a #MeToo story of her own.

As more and more female lawmakers and staffers share their stories of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, along with some men, Congress is taking steps to improve how it handles these grievance, NBC News reported.

For the first time, all staff members and senators will be required to watch a training video on sexual harassment, Senate offices were told Monday, following new rules passed last week. A House committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on its sexual harassment policy and training.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., will testify. She has spearheaded the #metoocongress campaign and shared her own story of harassment from when she was a Congressional staffer in her 20s.

For many, these first steps are much needed in an institution with no central human resources department and a confusing, ineffective system for reporting harassment. Congressional leaders started calling for better sexual harassment training after numerous sexual misconduct allegations surfaced recent weeks in multiple industries.

