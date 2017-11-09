Warren made the comments in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday after former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile published excerpts of her new book in Politico.

Elizabeth Warren is reportedly walking back some of her comments that the 2016 Democratic presidential primary was "rigged."

In an interview with MassLive, Massachusetts' senior senator said that while the Democratic National Committee may have shown "bias," the overall primary fight between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders was "fair."

Warren's comments come on the heels of former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile's assertions that Clinton's campaign secretly took-over the DNC in her new book and a Politico op-ed, in which she wrote, "if the fight (between Clinton and Sanders) had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead."

Brazile claimed the primary was rigged in Clinton's favor through a fundraising agreement.

Last week, Warren told CNN that she agreed with the idea that the DNC was rigged in Clinton's favor and that Democrats needed to hold the party responsible.

President Donald Trump then tweeted about Warren's interview the day after, referring to her as "Pocahontas," which is the derogatory nickname he used during his presidential campaign regarding to Warren's ancestral claims.

"Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept," he said.

Video Warren Says 2016 Democratic Primary Was Rigged for Clinton

Warren responded with her own criticisms of Trump's presidency, writing, "The DNC shouldn't play favorites. But that's a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference."