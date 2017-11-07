Framingham Residents Vote in 1st Mayoral Election

The people of Framingham, Massachusetts, will elect their first mayor after voting to become a city.

For the first time in history, residents in Framingham, Massachusetts head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a mayor.

John Stefanini, a former state representative and town selectman, and Yvonne Spicer, an executive at the Boston Museum of Science, are vying for the position.

Stefanini plans to tackle problems that include underperforming schools, vacant shopping plazas and the transition from town to city.

"I have pledged to voters that I will do everything in my power each and every day to ensure that the fears of those voters who voted 'no' are never realized... and the hopes and aspirations of those who voted 'yes' are fully realized," Stefanini said Monday while campaigning.

Spicer’s main focus is economic development, education, and maintaining open spaces.

"They want to know what projects we're working on, they want to see who is responsible and the timelines for things," she said Monday while stumping for votes. "So that's part of why I’m working on a strategic plan and that is transparent in the community."

After decades as New England's largest town, residents voted in April to adopt a city charter allowing the election of a mayor.

Some residents, like Hao Pan, say they are still upset that Framingham will no longer be a town.

"Once it becomes a city, there’s going to be a mayor and more politicians, Pan said. "I don’t know how people’s opinions are going to be heard."

The winner of the mayoral race will serve for 4 years. In addition, there will be 11 new city council members and 9 school committee members elected who will each serve for two years.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.