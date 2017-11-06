Framingham Set to Select City's First Mayor - NECN
Framingham Set to Select City's First Mayor

By Audrey Asistio

The people of Framingham, Massachusetts, will elect their first mayor after voting to become a city.

Published 3 hours ago

