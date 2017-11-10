Ivanka Trump, Sen. Susan Collins Talk Tax Reform in Maine - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Ivanka Trump, Sen. Susan Collins Talk Tax Reform in Maine

By Danielle Waugh

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Top News Photos of the Week

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Getty Images

    Seeking its first legislative victory, the Trump administration may see an ally in a Senator who had been an obstacle: Maine’s senior Senator, Susan Collins.

    Collins did not support Donald Trump’s candidacy for President and said she did not vote for him. Since Trump took office, the Republican Senator has proven to be a key vote on big agenda items, breaking from her party to block efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare last summer.

    Now that the focus is on tax reform, Ivanka Trump may be courting Collins to gain support. The First Daughter traveled to Biddeford, Maine Friday to attend a tax reform panel discussion with Senator Collins.

    "Tax reform is the most critical goal," said Ivanka Trump. She said the administration’s goal is to promote job creation while giving relief to middle income families. She called Senator Collins a “champion” for the people in Maine, and she will be instrumental in making tax reform a reality.

    Senator Collins complimented the Adviser to the President, saying that Ivanka has been a leader on tax reform discussions.

    Collins has not stated if she supports any tax plan that has been presented so far. She has raised concerns about proposals to slash individual tax rates for top earners, and the elimination of the estate tax.

    Opponents of the GOP tax plan are urging Collins to resist it.

    "The Republican tax plan overwhelmingly benefits the wealthiest Americans and corporations," said Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett.

    Published at 11:04 AM EST on Nov 10, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices